Show Him the Money: Iran’s Rouhani Expects Europe to Fund Bailout, Defeat U.S. Sanctions

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani Expects European Nations To Underwrite His Country’s Financial Future And Save The Nuclear Deal Torn Up By U.s. President Donald Trump.

“European nations are meant to present in coming days their suggested package to preserve the nuclear deal,” Rouhani said on Monday before leaving Tehran for official visits to Switzerland and Austria, according to the state-run Mehr news agency.

Rouhani stressed that Iran attaches great importance to deepening its relations with the European Union (EU) member countries, including Switzerland and Austria and said “tapping opportunities to develop relations with Bern and Vienna is one of the goals of this visit.”

Austria took over the rotating presidency of the EU on July 1.

As Breitbart Jerusalem reported, Rouhani wants Europeans to financially compensate Iran if they want to preserve the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) that was originally drawn up by former president Barack Obama.

Rouhani’s website quoted him as saying: “We must not let this great achievement of diplomacy be destroyed by others’ unilateral actions, which are unfaithful to their promises.” – READ MORE

