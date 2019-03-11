Should Young People Still Have Kids? (VIDEO)

College students at American University in Washington, D.C., gave mixed answers when asked if people should stop having kids due to global warming.

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said in February that because “the lives of children are going to be very difficult” due to climate change in the future, “young people have a legitimate question” in asking if it’s OK to still have children.

Most students were in favor of her Green New Deal, but responses about kids were mixed.

One student told The Daily Caller News Foundation that “realistically having a ton of kids is just super not good for the environment,” but “having one or two kids is perfectly safe and OK.” Another student said that “spreading your DNA is kind of selfish, especially when we have a super huge overpopulation crisis.”

When asked if the birth strike movement was smart, one male student said it was “dumb,” while another called an idea like China’s one child policy more “reasonable.”

