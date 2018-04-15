Politics TV
Shots Fired: RNC Releases Video of Democrats Attacking Comey’s Credibility (VIDEO)
Former FBI Director James Comey is stepping back into the spotlight with his upcoming book release and an interview this Sunday with George Stephanopoulos. – READ MORE
Former FBI Director James Comey is stepping back into the spotlight with his upcoming book release and an interview this Sunday with George Stephanopoulos. RNC chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel said that "if Comey wants the spotlight back on him, we’ll make sure the American people understand why he has no one but
