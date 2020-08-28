Shots fired at Trump supporters, including children, who were just waving flags in South Carolina

Supporters of President Donald Trump said that shots were fired at them from a vehicle as they were waving flags during a public political demonstration.

The incident unfolded Monday evening in Fort Mill, South Carolina.

The Fort Mill Police Department said in a statement posted to its Facebook page that the officers were called to the demonstration at about 6:50 p.m.

Demonstrators told them that three men in a vehicle drove by their group several times and yelled obscenities at them. They claimed that the driver of the vehicle extended his hand out with what appeared to be a gun and they heard gunshots ring out.

“All of a sudden you know bang bang bang bang bang bang bang,” Matthew Ostrowski said to WBTV.

“It was ridiculous. There were kids everywhere,” he added. “They drove by really slow and saw everybody, so they knew exactly who was there.” – READ MORE

