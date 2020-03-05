Short-Lived: Bloomberg Quits Race After Spending More Than Half a Billion

Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg ended his run of record spending Wednesday, with American Samoa the only win in his presidential primary column after a Super Tuesday bust.

Bloomberg came into the race late, not even competing in the first four primary states, after concluding that former vice president Joe Biden was likely to fade as the top challenger to democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.). But after a morning meeting with his top advisers, Bloomberg concluded “the delegate math has become virtually impossible” and threw his support behind Biden.

The biggest loser tonight, by far, is Mini Mike Bloomberg. His “political” consultants took him for a ride. $700 million washed down the drain, and he got nothing for it but the nickname Mini Mike, and the complete destruction of his reputation. Way to go Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2020

“I’ve always believed that defeating Donald Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it. After yesterday’s vote, it is clear that candidate is my friend and a great American, Joe Biden,” Bloomberg said in a statement. “I’ve known Joe for a very long time. I know his decency, his honesty, and his commitment to the issues that are so important to our country—including gun safety, health care, climate change, and good jobs.” – READ MORE

