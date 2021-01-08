Shopify Bans Trump Store. Has the Marginalization of Trump Support Begun?

“What will happen next is obvious,” wrote Ben Domenech in the Transom: “A total crushing anti-Free Speech effort that treats Trump-supporting groups like Branch Davidians.” Indeed. In fact, it has already begun: on Thursday morning, according to journalist Walter Bloomberg, “Trump Organization’s http://TrumpStore.com Is Taken Offline by Shopify; Trump Campaign’s Ecommerce Site Is Also Closed by Shopify; Shopify Says It Closed Websites Associated With President Trump After Riot at Capitol.”

Not being familiar with either Shopify or the Trump Store and wanting to see what kinds of things it sold, I clicked on the link in Bloomberg’s tweet, only to get the notice that “This shop is unavailable.” Apparently the Trump Store website is run through Shopify, which describes itself as “the all-in-one commerce platform to start, run, and grow a business,” unless, apparently, one’s political views are undesirable.

So while I was unable to discover what exactly the Trump Store sells, I rather doubt that it’s balaclavas, Molotov cocktail mix, and maps to the Capitol. The people who work for the Trump Store have nothing to do with President Trump’s claimed incitement of mob violence at the Capitol yesterday. They are now essentially being deprived of a livelihood, at least temporarily, because the political and media establishment would have us believe that anything associated with Donald Trump is irremediably tainted. Shopify and its ilk seem to be working from the assumption that allowing anything connected with Trump a platform is apparently tantamount to accepting and even propagating the noxious brew of racism, xenophobia and “hate” that is all support for Trump is about, as far as they’re concerned.

Shopify is clearly just the beginning. Also on Thursday, Rick Klein, political director at ABC, tweeted: “Trump will be an ex-president in 13 days. The fact is that getting rid of Trump is the easy part. Cleansing the movement he commands is going to be something else.” Klein didn’t say how he proposed to “cleanse” Trump supporters. Special showers, maybe? Or is it just our brains that he wants to wash? In any case, Klein is just the latest prominent Leftist to call for the reeducation of Trump supporters, and it is worth noting that neither Joe Biden nor Kamala Harris, nor any other Democrat leader, has dismissed, much less condemned, this idea.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --