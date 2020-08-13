Shootings Up 76 Percent 2020 vs. 2019 in Bill de Blasio’s NYC

Shootings are up 76 percent in Mayor Bill de Blasio’s (D) New York City, the Wall Street Journal reports.

According to WSJ, the 76 percent increase manifests when comparing number of shootings January 1, 2020, through August 2, 2020, with the number that occurred during that same period the year prior.

The paper also notes an 81 percent increase in shooting victims for the same comparative interval.

There were 237 homicides in NYC January 1, 2020, through August 2, 2020, compared to 181 for those dates in 2019.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea pointed to various contributing factors in commenting on the surge in shootings. Two of those factors were “changes to state bail laws and the release of prisoners from city jails during the pandemic as reasons for the uptick in crime.” – READ MORE

