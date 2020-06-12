Shootings Surge, Murders up over 100 Percent as Protesters Flood NYC

Shootings surged and murders were up over 100 percent in New York City last week as protesters flooded the streets, along with rioters who shattered windows and destroyed property.

The New York Post reports there were 13 murders from Monday, June 1, 2020, to Sunday night, June 7, 2020. There were five murders during that same time period in 2019.

Moreover, there were 40 shootings in NYC from June 1 to June 7, 2020. In 2019 “there were 24 shootings.”

The Post reported, “The increase in violence came as demonstrators marched city streets to protest the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.” – READ MORE

