Shootings skyrocket more than 200% in NYC, just weeks after NYPD disbands ‘anti-crime’ unit

Shootings in New York City have skyrocketed more than 200% in recent weeks as a violent crime wave grips the nation’s largest city.

According to the New York Post, citing police statistics, there were three times as many shootings in the Big Apple during the last two weeks of June as during the same time period in 2019.

There were 116 shooting incidents between June 15 and July 2 of this year, compared to just 38 during the same two-week period last year. In total, 157 New Yorkers were injured from gunfire, compared to just 57 last year during the same period.

According to the NYPD, last month was the deadliest and most violent June in 24 years, recording a total of 205 shooting incidents over the entire month.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio blamed the soaring violence on the coronavirus. – READ MORE

