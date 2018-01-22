True Pundit

Shooting reported at Texas High School

The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday morning one person was in custody after shots were fired at Italy High School.

 

Initial reports were that two- to three victims had been injured inside the school’s cafeteria, but officers had not confirmed that number.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

