Shooting reported at Texas High School

The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday morning one person was in custody after shots were fired at Italy High School.

Initial reports were that two- to three victims had been injured inside the school’s cafeteria, but officers had not confirmed that number.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

10:30 pm ET –

BREAKING: As many as three people are hurt after a shooting at Italy High School.https://t.co/ZKjzuYVa9h — KWTX News 10 (@kwtx) January 22, 2018

#BREAKING: Students at Italy High School are being evacuated from their classrooms https://t.co/6W8AnCUCot pic.twitter.com/MBatuR5OAV — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) January 22, 2018

9:45 am ET –

Italy TX school shooting. Suspect in custody. More information to come. — ECSO (@ECSOTX) January 22, 2018

There is an active shooter at Italy High School… 2 are dead. I went to school there and my granny subs there. My sister goes there and I can’t get a hold of either one of them. Prayers please. — (almost) Professor Anderson (@_DTownn) January 22, 2018

#BREAKING There was a shooting at Italy High school in Ellis County. A suspect is in custody. Details have not been released about injuries. We have a crew on the way to the scene. — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) January 22, 2018

BREAKING: Ellis Co SO confirms shooting at Italy High School. Student tells me 2 people were shot in the cafeteria. @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/AqBe22Ex8L — Gillian Jones (@GillianNJones) January 22, 2018