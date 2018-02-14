Shooting Reported Near NSA in Fort Meade, Police Say

(WUSA9) – A possible shooting has been reported near the National Security Agency in Fort Meade, according to Anne Arundel County police.

We have breaking news of a shooting outside the headquarters of the National Security Agency. A short time ago, an SUV was stopped at the entrance to the NSA at Fort Meade, Maryland, Northeast of Washington. Bullet holes were seen in the vehicle’s windshield. pic.twitter.com/VsB8hwYxUG — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 14, 2018

Anne Arundel County police said they are not investigating. NSA will be handling the incident, Maryland State police stated.

This is a developing story.

9:15 pm ET –

A Police Officer is Among 3 People Shot at #NSA Headquarters in Maryland: One person in custody https://t.co/4V6iH1i0sR pic.twitter.com/XYiuVSNROn — WBAP 24/7 NEWS (@WBAP247NEWS) February 14, 2018

The incident at Fort Meade has been contained. We have no further updates at this time. — FBI Baltimore (@FBIBaltimore) February 14, 2018

8:30 am ET –

WH spox @LWalters45 on NSA shooting: “The President has been briefed on the shooting at Ft. Meade. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that has been affected. We will continue to provide updates as they become available.” — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) February 14, 2018

Suspect is in custody. The vehicle appears to be more of a SUV than mini-van. And also headed out of the @NSAGov gate/facility, rather than into the post. — Eric Flack (@EricFlackTV) February 14, 2018

BREAKING: @wusa9 chopper headed to shooting @NSAGov visitors gate. It appears Honda Mini-Van has bullet holes in windshield and crashed into security barrier. Initial reports are 3 injuries but agency says “there are no ongoing security concerns.” — Eric Flack (@EricFlackTV) February 14, 2018

NSA SHOOTING UPDATE | Reports suggest that one person has been shot (civilian), one person possibly tased, one officer injured with a leg injury. VCP-1 CLOSED — Arundel News (@ArundelNews) February 14, 2018

The #FBI is aware of the incident at Fort Meade and we are sending personnel to respond at this time. Continue monitoring @FBIBaltimore for updates. — FBI Baltimore (@FBIBaltimore) February 14, 2018

8:15 am ET –

BREAKING: Driver rams barricade at NSA headquarters at Fort Meade in Maryland. Local media reports shots have been fired. At least one person is arrested. https://t.co/J4ofGR296v pic.twitter.com/cOM3kEQ5qW — Joe Kelley (@talkradiojoe) February 14, 2018

NSA statement on an incident at a gate this morning: NSA Police and local law enforcement are addressing an incident that took place this morning at one of NSA’s secure vehicle entry gates. The situation is under control and there are no on-going security concerns. — Tony Capra (@tcapra) February 14, 2018

There is breaking news of a shooting outside the NSA headquarters in Fort Meade, Maryland. There appears to be an SUV with bullet holes in the windshield parked near the entrance to the NSA. Details are still developing. pic.twitter.com/ArLelbWfZ8 — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 14, 2018