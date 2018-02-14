True Pundit

Shooting Reported Near NSA in Fort Meade, Police Say

(WUSA9) – A possible shooting has been reported near the National Security Agency in Fort Meade, according to Anne Arundel County police.

Anne Arundel County police said they are not investigating. NSA will be handling the incident, Maryland State police stated.

This is a developing story.

9:15 pm ET –

8:30 am ET –

8:15 am ET –

