Shooting reported at Kentucky High School

A school shooting has been reported by local media and on social media at Marshall County High School in Kentucky.

My thoughts & prayers go out to the students & faculty at Marshall County High School where there has been a tragic school shooting. — James Comer (@KYComer) January 23, 2018

According to the Marshall County Tribune-Courier, there have been several reports of shots fired at the school. However, no law enforcement, fire, or school agency is confirming the shooting.

FOX 17 News spoke with Kentucky State Police who confirm there was “an incident” which is no longer active. – READ MORE

This is a developing story.

#BREAKING At least five shot at a Kentucky high school. — Dave Bondy (@DaveBondyTV) January 23, 2018

" All victims transported, 1 black tag, shooter in custody " U/D from Kentucky. — RIBNS (@RIBNS) January 23, 2018

@joeimel shooting at Marshall County high school. Multiple victims. No longer an active threat https://t.co/SvmHbXyZUL — Kyle Parks (@kyleparks77) January 23, 2018

Pray for Marshall County High School, I am a student there and we just had a school shooter, multiple students injured, please pray for us. — Just Atsu (@JustAtsu) January 23, 2018

Monitoring police radio in Marshall County KY where EMS units have been called to a high school after a report of a "serious shooting". Air Evac helicopters en route as well. Helicopter pilot "yeah, I know that football field, that's where I went to high school." — Scott McGrew (@ScottMcGrew) January 23, 2018