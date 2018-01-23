True Pundit

Shooting reported at Kentucky High School

A school shooting has been reported by local media and on social media at Marshall County High School in Kentucky.

According to the Marshall County Tribune-Courier, there have been several reports of shots fired at the school. However, no law enforcement, fire, or school agency is confirming the shooting.

FOX 17 News spoke with Kentucky State Police who confirm there was “an incident” which is no longer active. – READ MORE

This is a developing story.

9:45 am ET –

