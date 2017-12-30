Shooting Outside Christian Church In Egypt; At Least 9 Dead

True Pundit

In a social media post, Egypt’s Interior Ministry stated that the attacker has been identified as Ibrahim Ismail Ismail Mustafa, and that Mustafa has participated in multiple prior attacks. According to the social media post, the church shooting “resulted in the death of a police secretary and [six] citizens,” and the shop shooting resulted “in the death of two citizens…”

On Friday, a gunman opened fire outside the Coptic Christian Church of the Martyr Marmina in Helwan, Egypt.

As of publication, some of the details are muddled. We are receiving varying reports regarding the assailant(s), the number of casualties, and other key information.

According to various sources who spoke with CNN, two men riding a motorcycle (one or both of whom were armed) approached the church after worship had ended. Eight churchgoers and one police officer were shot and killed, and at least five others were wounded  – READ MORE

