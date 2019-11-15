Shooting at California’s Saugus High School leaves 2 students dead, suspect in custody, officials say

Two students — a 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy — were killed and three other teens were injured Thursday after a 16-year-old suspect — who was transported to a hospital and was in “grave” condition — opened fire at Saugus High School in California, officials said.

“Suspect is in custody and being treated at a local hospital,” Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva had tweeted.

Six people, all students, had gunshot wounds when police arrived at the scene around 7:40 a.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Capt. Kent Wegener said Thursday afternoon during a news conference. It was later discovered that one of the victims was the suspect, an Asian-American student at the school whose 16th birthday was Thursday, Wegener said.

The victims were a 16-year-old girl who died at 9:23 a.m., a 14-year-old girl, a 15-year-old girl and two 14-year-old boys, according to officials. One of the 14-year-old victims died in the hospital, Villanueva said at the news conference, noting that it was not the shooter.

There was also one non-critically injured victim who was transported to a hospital, for a total of seven victims including the suspect, investigators said.

As of 7 p.m., one victim was in stable condition and had been released from the hospital. Another victim was in critical condition.