Shockingly, the FBI exaggerated the number of encrypted phones it can’t unlock

Officials including Attorney General Jeff Sessions and FBI Director Christopher A. Wray have systematically repeated in speeches that the FBI was unable to unlock some 7,800 encrypted smartphones that were connected to crimes last year.

That number has been greatly exaggerated, it turns out, and it may be a lot closer to 1,000 or 2,000 devices.

The FBI and other law enforcement agencies have long had a dual stance on encryption. They oppose encryption when it comes to collecting evidence from encrypted devices or online services, but also support the need of strong encryption that would prevent hackers and other states to spy on the US.

Building backdoors into hardware and software is something the FBI and DOJ would support, as long as those backdoors aren’t built into devices originating from potential enemies. Earlier this year, intelligence agencies warned against the wide use of Huawei and ZTE equipment in the US for fear that China could use its technology for spying purposes. – READ MORE

