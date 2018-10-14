Shockingly, thanks to millennials, Republican Party breaks ground game record

The Republican National Committee just trained its 25,000th Republican Leadership Initiative Fellow this week, highlighting a growing trend that the Republican party continues to see: Conservative millennials are excited and eager to show their support for the Republican agenda, conservative policies, and candidates through grassroots efforts.

According to the RNC, millennials make up 50 percent of participants in the Republican Leadership Initiative, the RNC’s flagship training program.

As RLI fellows, students are taught how to conduct voter registration, recruit volunteers, and collect and use data, among other grassroots skills. Graduates of the program become part of the GOP’s permanent, on-the-ground infrastructure.

The 25,000 benchmark is nearly double the RNC’s initial goal for the midterm cycle, demonstrating the sheer size and scope of the GOP’s ground game heading towards November. This is five times the number of RLI fellows recruited during the entire 2016 presidential cycle.

"Engagement is off the charts … we are outpacing ourselves even during a so-called 'off year'," RNC Deputy National Press Secretary Blair Ellis told the Washington Examiner.