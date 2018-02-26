The Shocking History Of Sexual Misconduct Within James Comey’s FBI

The Department of Justice inspector general sanctioned at least 14 FBI employees since 2014

The majority of sexual impropriety occurred under former FBI Director James Comey

Sexual misconduct at the FBI went further than Lisa Page and Peter Strzok

The Department of Justice’s inspector general sanctioned at least 14 FBI agents and officials for a range of improper sexual acts since 2014, and most of the misconduct occurred during former FBI Director James Comey’s term, The Daily Caller News Foundation has determined.

The public got a glimpse into the bureau’s sexual mischief when it was disclosed high-profile FBI officials Lisa Page and Peter Strzok were cheating on their spouses. Special counsel Robert Mueller dumped Page from his investigation on Russian collusion and later removed Strzok after he learned of their relationship.

But it turns out sexual misconduct within the bureau went much further than cheating spouses.

According to the Justice Department inspector general’s enforcement summaries, which TheDCNF reviewed, FBI agents and officials engaged in a variety of improper sexual relationships and harassment throughout the bureau. Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz published at least 14 instances of improper sexual conduct. The latest incident was reported only last week.

The acts entail inappropriate romantic relationships with a subordinate, outright sexual harassment, favoritism or promotion based on demands for sex, and retaliation against women who rebuffed male employee’s advances. – READ MORE

