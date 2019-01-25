SHOCKER: WaPo Gives Ocasio-Cortez Three Pinocchios, Says She’s ‘Fast And Loose With The Facts’

On Thursday, despite the paper’s leftist proclivities, The Washington Post’s fact-checker slammed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) for her claims regarding the minimum wage, bestowing “Three Pinocchios” on her comments and calling her “fast and loose with the facts.”

Speaking with Ta-Nehisi Coates, Ocasio-Cortez had stated, “I think it’s wrong that a vast majority of the country doesn’t make a living wage, I think it’s wrong that you can work 100 hours and not feed your kids. I think it’s wrong that corporations like Walmart and Amazon can get paid by the government, essentially experience a wealth transfer from the public, for paying people less than a minimum wage.”

Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler started by noting that a spokesman for Ocasio-Cortez had conversed with Kessler, and it was a “tense conversation.” He then pointed out that following the conversation, Ocasio-Cortez “appears to have tried to preempt this fact-check” with comments on Twitter, including, “Me: ‘I don’t think billionaires should concentrate wealth while employing people who are sleeping in cars working a zillion hours to survive.’ Next day: ‘That will be TEN PINOCCHIOS to Ocasio, “zillion” is not a number and I found someone who sleeps in a tent, not a car.’”

Kessler proceeded to demolish some of Ocasio-Cortez's claims. Vis-à-vis her comment, "I think it's wrong that a vast majority of the country doesn't make a living wage," Kessler noted, "The living wage is not really a measure of income but of living costs, before taxes, such as food, child care, housing, transportation and other basic necessities; it does not include meals in restaurants, entertainment or vacations. It is often misreported as an income figure, but it cannot be easily compared to income such as a minimum wage — even though it is."