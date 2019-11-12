SHOCKER: San Francisco Elects Radical D.A. Whose Parents Were American Terrorists

On Saturday, San Francisco voters elected a new District Attorney, Chesa Boudin, who “wants to free criminals but prosecute police and ICE agents for doing their jobs,” as townhall.com noted.

As Bronson Stocking of townhall.com noted, Boudin comes by his antipathy for police quite naturally; a Yale graduate, he is the son of Kathy Boudin and David Gilbert, Weather Underground terrorists who were convicted for their participation in the murder of two Nyack, New York policemen and a security guard when they helped rob a Brinks armored security car in 1981. Boudin was convicted of felony murder and released on parole in 2003. She went on to become an adjunct professor at Columbia University and the co-director and co-founder of the Center for Justice there. Gilbert was also convicted of felony murder for the incident; he is still in prison.

Stocking noted, “After his parents killed the cops, Boudin was sent to live with two other terrorists, Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn. Dohrn declared war on the United States and was on the FBI’s Most Wanted list. Ayers bombed the Pentagon, the U.S. Capitol building, and the New York City Police Department before he and Dohrn became fugitives and went into hiding. The pair eventually came out of hiding and settled in as university professors.”

Chesa Boudin stated last June that if he were elected district attorney he would create a unit to help illegal immigrants charged with crimes from being deported. He said, “This isn’t about trying to privilege immigrants. It’s about helping to protect our immigrant communities from being punished by the federal government for something that we’ve already punished them for.” – READ MORE