SHOCKER: Networks Covered ‘March For Our Lives’ 13x More Than ‘March For Life’

No surprise here: major news networks covered the pro-gun control, left-wing March for Our Lives 13-times more than the pro-life March for Life.

According to LifeNews, “the broadcast networks covered the March for Our Lives 13 times more than the pro-life march, the night of each event.”

Students protesting guns are praised by the media. For years, students protesting abortion are ignored. Since 2012, 138 people have been killed by guns at school. Since 2012, over 6,000,000 babies have been killed by abortion. Almost 2,000,000 died at Planned Parenthood. — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) March 23, 2018

Perhaps most shocking is the fact that networks dedicated more time to the March for Our Lives than they did to the Women’s March — approximately 14 times more. That being said, the Women’s March still received significantly more coverage than the March for Life. – READ MORE

