SHOCKER: Iran Blames America And The Jews For Coronavirus

The despotic theocratic regime in Iran, unsurprisingly, is blaming America and the Jews for the coronavirus outbreak in Iran that has now claimed the life of the former Iranian ambassador to Syria as well as an adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khameini.

The Jerusalem Post reports, “Over the last several days, Iran has pushed several reports claiming that ‘Zionists’ were behind the coronavirus. Press TV also quoted the same website that was at the center of an antisemitic article from 2017 that claimed “America’s Jews are driving America’s wars.”

The Post added, “On March 5, Press TV claimed that ‘Zionist elements developed a deadlier strain of coronavirus against Iran.’ Although the report claimed to reference a foreign ‘academic,’ it fits the pattern of Iran using foreign experts to give the regime’s own views a patina of authority.

The leader of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Hossein Salami, has claimed the virus was “biological warfare” that came from the United States, asserting on March 5, “We are now dealing with a biological war,” and that it “may be the product of American biological warfare.” The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was named a foreign terrorist organization by the Trump administration in April 2019. – READ MORE

