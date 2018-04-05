SHOCK VIDEO: U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris Jokes on National TV About Killing President Trump, V.P. Pence

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris cackled like a medicated fool on The Ellen Show after threatening to kill President Trump.

Her laugh was almost as disturbing as her sentiments.

She also for good measure tossed Vice President Mike Pence and Attorney General Jeff Sessions into the mix.

Yeah she sure seems ready to run for president.

Another lunatic from California.

Deep-State TV robot Ellen cackled wildly too, along with the unemployed tools in her studio audience.

It’s just a joke, right?

Threatening to kill the President and top United States officials is such the rage on the elite cocktail party circuit these days.

Where do they find these people?

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1