SHOCK VIDEO: Trump says he would mobilize military to distribute coronavirus vaccine when it’s ready

President Trump says he would “rapidly” mobilize the U.S. military to distribute a coronavirus vaccine once it’s ready, focusing first on nursing homes and the elderly most vulnerable to deadly complications from the virus. Mr. Trump made the comments during an interview with Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo.

“We’re mobilizing our military and other forces but we’re mobilizing our military on the basis that we do have a vaccine. You know, it’s a massive job to give this vaccine. Our military is now being mobilized so at the end of the year we’re going to be able to give it to a lot of people very, very rapidly,” the president said.

“We will have a tremendous force because assuming we get it, then you have to distribute it,” he added. “And unless you’re mobilized and ready, you’re not going to be able to do it for a long time. So we’re starting now.” READ MORE:

We are mobilizing our military with the expectation of having a vaccine by the end of the year, President @realDonaldTrump says. pic.twitter.com/52O3bxmFG5 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 14, 2020

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --