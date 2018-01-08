SHOCK VIDEO– TRUMP CURSE: Alabama RB Bo Scarbrough Yells “F*ck Trump” Before National Championship

Did the Trump Curse strike again?

Literally.

Just what a spoiled college student on a free tuition ride should do before a national championship game: Curse out the president of the United States.

“F*ck Trump,” Alabama’s top running back barked at live television cameras before kickoff.

That’s pure class.

And likely the closest Bo Scarbrough gets to any class or classroom.

Alabama RB Bo Scarbrough yells “F— Trump” before tonight’s title game. pic.twitter.com/RhuhRyNFHh — Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 9, 2018