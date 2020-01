The Pope just lost his you know what.

Disturbing video surfacing from the Vatican on New Year’s Eve 2019/2020, as the Pope slaps a female well-wisher

The Pope’s weird brand of Communist-Christianity on full display for the world to witness.

Shameful.

The Pope HITTING someone pretty much sums up 2019 pic.twitter.com/agNplscJMy — Danny Ocean (@The_UnSilent_) January 1, 2020