SHOCK VIDEO: Roof Ripped Off Tour Bus of Youths; Driver Merges on Parkway That Doesn’t Allow Buses (WARNING: Graphic Language)

Multiple ambulances are on the scene after a serious bus accident on the Southern State Parkway in New York..

The bus was carrying dozens of high school students reportedly.

The top of the bus was sheared off after reportedly hitting an overpass near Exit 19 in Lakeview.

A crowd of young people were seen gathering on the side of the Southern State after the crash.

There is no word yet on the number of injuries.

This story is developing

WARNING: Mildly Graphic language

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1