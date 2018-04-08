SHOCK VIDEO: Roof Ripped Off Tour Bus of Youths; Driver Merges on Parkway That Doesn’t Allow Buses (WARNING: Graphic Language)

True Pundit

Multiple ambulances are on the scene after a serious bus accident on the Southern State Parkway in New York..

The bus was carrying dozens of high school students reportedly.

The top of the bus was sheared off after reportedly hitting an overpass near Exit 19 in Lakeview.

A crowd of young people were seen gathering on the side of the Southern State after the crash.

There is no word yet on the number of injuries.

This story is developing

WARNING: Mildly Graphic language

43 people were injured, six seriously, after a serious bus accident on the Southern State Parkway.

