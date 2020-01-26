SHOCK VIDEO: MSNBC Calls Entire LA Lakers Team “N” WORD During Kobe Bryant Tragedy Coverage

Total disgrace.

What in the world is going on at MSNBC?

“MSNBC ANCHOR USES THE “N” WORD WHEN REFERRING TO THE L.A. LAKERS ON LIVE BROADCAST

MSNBC Reporter, Alison Morris on “LIVE WITH ALISON MORRIS” @ 12:19pm, SUNDAY JAN 26, 2020 actually referred to the L.A. LAKERS as “THE LOS ANGELES [email protected]%#*$”

Let’s go to the video tape.

