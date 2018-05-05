SHOCK VIDEO: Michelle Obama BLASTS Women Trump Voters Who Didn’t Vote for Hillary: ‘What is going on in our heads where we let (Trump) happen?’

Michelle Obama said Saturday that she is still reflecting on the outcome of the 2016 presidential election, asking how “we let that happen.”

The former first lady appeared as the keynote speaker at the United State of Women Summit in Los Angeles, where she spoke about how to reflect on standards for women following Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton’s failed presidential bid.

“In light of this last election, I’m concerned about us as women and how we think,” she said at the event. “What is going on in our heads where we let that happen, you know?”

In the 2016 election, 54 percent of women voted for Clinton, though that figure was sharply divided by race.

“When the most qualified person running was a woman, and look what we did instead, I mean that says something about where we are,” Obama said, referencing President Trump’s victory in the 2016 election. “That’s what we have to explore, because if we as women are still suspicious of one another, if we still have this crazy, crazy bar for each other that we don’t have for men… if we’re not comfortable with the notion that a woman could be our president compared to… what, then we have to have those conversations with ourselves as women.”

