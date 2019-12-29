SHOCK VIDEO: Man scales 30-foot border wall — in 23 seconds!

A real-life Spiderman lives in Mexico.

A migrant scaled a new 30-foot section of the border wall with relative ease recently.

This video is sickening.

Democrats have decriminalized illegal immigration and instead reward & incentivize it,

This only encourages more… If you give a🐁 a cookie 🍪…#DemocratsAreDestroyingAmerica #NOAmnesty#BuildTheWall @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/8CG56FMSpi — 💄ɳαɳ૮ყ ن🇺🇸#KAG (@LVNancy) December 27, 2019

The photo spoke Spanish throughout the video, which shows the man scaling the 30-foot height in mere seconds, only to get to the top, intentionally drop the ladder to the ground, and remain on the Mexican side. The location is unknown.

It is not clear if he was ever successful breaching the border. He made it to the top in just 23 seconds. – READ MORE