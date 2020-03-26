SHOCK VIDEO: Hundreds of Army Tanks in Downtown L.A.: ‘Y’all Better Get Ready; They About to do Some Sh*t to us’

Why are there hundreds of Army tanks moving through Los Angeles and are they staying there? Or where are they headed?

And For what purpose?

And what does this have to do with curing/treating a supposed pandemic? As Dustin Penner says on the video, folks best wake up. Meanwhile, the L.A. mayor — who has a long rap sheet of lying, says there’s nothing to see here. (See that response below the first video)

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

