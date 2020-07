What in the world is happening over at FOX?

And what in the hell is exactly wrong with Geraldo Rivera? Let’s go to the video tape below.

A rare Ghislaine Maxwell defense on national television, from Geraldo Rivera pic.twitter.com/R4akI5oIlp — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) July 14, 2020

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --