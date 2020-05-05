SHOCK VIDEO: Fauci Lobbied To Allow Deadly Ebola Victims Entry Into U.S.; Testified to Congress to PERMIT Travel to U.S. via Commercial Air

A disturbing Congressional video has surfaced, this time illustrating yet again the many contradictory faces and problematic statements of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s governmental medical career.

Dr. Fauci stated at a House hearing that a ban on commerical air travel from Ebola infected countries to the United States would in fact increase the likelihood of the dangerous disease spreading. Wait, what? Is this the same Fauci that has Americans locked up in their homes for a flu-like virus? Coronavirus gets Americans house arrest but deadly Ebola victims should be permitted to fly to and enter the United States?

Fauci, the Director of The National Institute of Infectious Diseases and Allergy, provided the disturbing testimony during a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on the federal government’s handling of the spread of Ebola six years ago.

Fauci’s explanation was triggered by then-Democratic Congressman Henry Waxman of California, who is also a personal friend of Fauci.

Waxman asked: “Dr. Fauci, you wouldn’t put a travel ban in? It sounds like, you know, we always say, ‘Seal off our borders! Don’t let those people come in!’ That’s usually referenced to the immigration matter, not public health particularly. It might be a tangential issue. But we know certain countries where the epidemic is originating. Why not stop them?”

Fauci retorted: “It’s certainly understandable how someone might come to a conclusion that the best approach would be to just seal off the border from those countries. But we’re dealing with something, now, that we know what we’re dealing with.”

Fauci continued, touting that Ebola victims were safe to fly international air travel from West Africa.

“If you have the possibility of doing all of those lines you showed, that’s a big web of things that we don’t know what we’re dealing with,” Fauci said.

Waxman asked Fauci: “So, what we know is this epidemic can spread if there is contact with body fluids from somebody who’s showing the symptoms of Ebola?

“If we had a travel ban, wouldn’t we just force these people to hide their origin? And wouldn’t we also not know where they’re coming from if they’re going out of their way to hide it? A ban or quarantine would hinder efforts to fight the epidemic in West Africa and the worse the epidemic becomes in West Africa, the greater it’s going to be a problem all over the world, including in the United States. Is the fact that your position?”

Fauci agreed.

