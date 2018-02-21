SHOCK VIDEO — Eric Holder: We Have to “Brainwash People” & Kids With Anti-Gun Curriculum in Their Classrooms

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

There is perhaps no greater truth about the radical Left’s indoctrination of public school students on guns than this Eric Holder video clip that has resurfaced.

The former Attorney General — who helped run thousands of illegal guns to Mexico in his “Fast & Furious” scandal which killed Border Agent Brian Terry — simply tells folks during a speech that the Democratic plan to brainwash children about guns in school.

Liberal teachers.

Liberal school boards.

Clueless parents.

Liberal curriculum.

Liberal pounding about the dastardly Second Amendment.

This is the America Holder and his cronies like Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton envision for you.

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *