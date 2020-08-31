SHOCK VIDEO: Catholic Church in NYC Kneels to BLM, White People Slammed During Mass

Holy sh*t. Literally.

“A tipster sent me this revolting BLM prayer at St Xavier Catholic Church in NYC yesterday: “Do you affirm that white privilege is unfair…will you commit to helping transform our church culture” and worship daily at altar of “racial justice.” St. George Floyd replaces Jesus.”

