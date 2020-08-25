SHOCK VIDEO: BLM Street Vagrant in Kenosha Points Gun in Reporter’s Face

Share:

HOLY SH*#: while interviewing this #BLM rioter in Kinosha he pulls out a real pistol and points it at my camera while explaining what we would do to cops if they rolled up on us right now

“It’s been a while since I had a gun pointed at me even if it was just to make a point”

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Newer Articles
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2020 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.