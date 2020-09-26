SHOCK VIDEO — Biden to Troops at Live Event: “Clap for That, You Stupid Bastards”

A video surfaced on social media Friday of presidential candidate Joe Biden speaking in front of U.S. service members and appearing to call them “stupid bastards.”

“I have incredibly good judgment,” Biden says in the video. “One, I married Jill, and two, I appointed Johnson to the academy. I just want you to know that. Clap for that, you stupid bastards.”

Biden then appeared to say that the soldiers “must be slow” and called them “a dull bunch.”

During the same speech, Biden praised the troops, saying, “You’re the finest generation of warriors the world has ever, ever known. Thank you very, very, very much.” READ MORE:

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --