SHOCK SURVEY: Google, Silicon Valley not welcoming to Republicans

Conservatives in Silicon Valley feel alienated, according to a new study.

The survey, conducted by Lincoln Network, found conservatives generally feel targeted and are becoming increasingly more uncomfortable at work.

“This is the first data, that we know of, that exists on this issue,” said Lincoln Network co-founder Garrett Johnson to FOX Business’s Dagen McDowell on “Mornings with Maria.” “And there’s assumptions that things are bad for people who are on the right-of-center spectrum — conservatives, libertarians. But this data suggested that this is indeed the case and it’s probably worse than anybody thought.”

“We had 23 longer-form conversations,” he said. “One person said he was targeted by his manager because he was a delegate to the Republican Convention. The manager tried to get him fired, he recorded some conversations … behind the manager’s back and was able to take that to [vice presidents] within the company and save his job, but the manager was not fired.” – READ MORE

AT&T called for an “Internet Bill of Rights” and argued that Facebook and Google should also be subjected to rules that would prevent unfair censorship on their platforms.

AT&T, one of the largest telecommunications companies, called for Congress to enact an “Internet Bill of Rights” which would subject Facebook, Google, and other content providers to rules that would prevent unfair censorship on Internet Service Providers (ISPs) such as Comcast or AT&T as well as content providers such as Facebook and Google.

AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson wrote, “Congressional action is needed to establish an ‘Internet Bill of Rights’ that applies to all internet companies and guarantees neutrality, transparency, openness, non-discrimination and privacy protection for all internet users.”

Stephenson posted the ad in the New York Times, Washington Post, and other national news outlets on Wednesday. – READ MORE