SHOCK REPORT: Pope Francis Dismissed High-Ranking Cardinal For Imposing A ‘Zero Tolerance’ Policy On Sexually Abusing Prelates

A recent report from LifeSiteNews claims that a “highly placed Vatican source” said that a prominent Cardinal was demoted by Pope Francis for following protocol regarding sexually abusing prelates.

Appointed by Pope Benedict XVI, Cardinal Gerhard Müller served as Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith until Pope Francis suddenly removed him from office in 2017. Müller characterized the nature of his dismissal as “unacceptable” at the time.

“He did not give a reason,” Müller said of his dismissal. “Just as he gave no reason for dismissing three highly competent members of the CDF a few months earlier.”

According to the Vatican source, Müller and the competent priests working alongside him in the Curia were "dismissed by Pope Francis because they all had tried to follow loyally the Church's standing rules concerning abusive clergymen."

Just before midnight on Sunday in Ireland, AP reported that Pope Francis declined to confirm or deny claims by Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano that he informed Francis in 2013 about sexual misconduct allegations against ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick.

On Sunday, Vigano, the Vatican’s retired U.S. ambassador, released an 11-page text that accuses Francis of covering up for McCarrick; Francis said the document “speaks for itself,” adding, “I won’t say a word about it.”

Vigano also claims that in 2013, McCarrick was already under sanction from former Pope Benedict, but Francis rehabilitated him.

Vigano's letter states that the Apostolic Nuncios in the United States, Gabriel Montalvo and Pietro Sambi, informed the Holy See immediately when there were rumors of McCarrick's "gravely immoral behavior with seminarians and priests. Indeed, according to what Nuncio Pietro Sambi wrote, Father Boniface Ramsey, O.P.'s letter, dated November 22, 2000, was written at the request of the late Nuncio Montalvo."