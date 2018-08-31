SHOCK: Pope ‘Knowingly Gave’ Prime Vatican Apartment To Priest Later Busted For Hosting ‘Drug-Fueled Gay Orgy’

LifeSiteNews revealed Wednesday that Pope Francis knowingly assigned a problematic priest plum Vatican real estate as a favor to a friendly Cardinal. The priest, Monsignor Luigi Capozzi, was later busted by the Vatican’s private police force, the Swiss Guard, for having a “drug-fueled gay orgy” in that same apartment.

A source tells LifeSite that “Francis himself” gave Capozzi the apartment as a favor to his personal friend Cardinal Francesco Coccopalmerio, who is described as one of Pope Francis’ “closest collaborators and ardent supporters.” Capozzi was Cardinal Coccopalmerio’s personal secretary.

The apartment reportedly belonged to the Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith, the Vatican body responsible for explaining, defending, and acting on Catholic dogma (it is also the body now in charge of handling accusations of sexual abuse, thanks to a change made under Pope Benedict XVI), and when the head of the CDF requested use of the apartment, he was told it was filled by order of the Holy Father.

"Cardinal Gerhard Müller had tried to get an apartment for one of his secretaries at the Palazzo del Sant'Ufficio, where the CDF is also located. There was an apartment free at the time of Müller's inquiry, and the cardinal submitted a request for his secretary," LifeSite reports. "But then, the source said, Pope Francis informed Cardinal Müller via a personal note that this apartment was not available for his secretary because Cardinal Coccopalmerio needed it for his secretary Luigi Capozzi."

In an interview with Vatican Insider, the Vatican’s secretary of state stated that Pope Francis is “serene” despite the “bitterness and concern” in the Vatican caused by allegations that Francis covered up for ex-cardinal Theodore McCarrick, who is accused of sexual misconduct.

Vatican Insider asked Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who was accused of participating in the alleged cover-up, “How is the Holy Father after these difficult last days?”

Parolin answered, “I saw a statement from the Vatican press office that says the Pope is peaceful. From what I saw (these days, I was with him during the trip to Ireland and after) it seems serene. The Pope is a great grace, even in the face of these things that obviously create so much bitterness and even restlessness. But he has the ability to have a very peaceful approach.”

When Vatican Insider asked whether the Pope's recent trip to Ireland had been made more difficult by the recent allegations, Parolin responded, "To tell the truth, I have not perceived particular difficulties; it is true, as you say, the attention was mainly focused on the theme of abuse … but after what had happened it was also normal, natural that there was this attention."