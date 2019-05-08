SHOCK POLL: Nearly third of black women DEMOCRATS neutral or supportive of Trump

A new poll by VoterLabs is eroding the media narrative that minorities and women hate Donald Trump, though you likely won’t see it on CNN, MSNBC or in The Washington Post.

According to a survey posted to Medium by Walter Kawecki, VoterLabs’ CEO of data and analytics, nearly a third of black Democrat women are neutral or supportive of Donald Trump, which poses a problem for a party that relies heavily on their support.

“Interestingly, 29 percent of respondents had a favorable or neutral opinion of Donald Trump. Of those polled 16 percent responded that they ‘really liked him’ or ‘he’s okay,’ with an additional almost 13 percent undecided, a much different picture than one portrayed in most media,” according to VoterLabs.

Kawecki contends that's a bad sign for Democrats hoping to take out Trump in 2020.


