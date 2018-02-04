SHOCK POLL: FBI unpopular among Republicans

Republican voters have soured on the FBI, according to a new poll conducted in the midst of President Trump’s criticism of the law enforcement agency.

Just 38 percent of Republicans have a favorable view of the FBI, according to a SurveyMonkey poll conducted for Axios, compared to 47 percent who have an unfavorable view. The survey was conducted over the last two days, as the House Intelligence Committee released a memo revealing that the FBI convinced a court to allow them to spy on a Trump campaign aide in part by citing a controversial dossier that contained unverified allegations.

“This memo totally vindicates ‘Trump’ in probe,” the president tweeted Saturday morning. “But the Russian Witch Hunt goes on and on.” – READ MORE

The tweets are objectively terrible, combining Hallmark card insipidness (look, a Christmas tree!) and vaguely “uplifting” dad commentary (a tweet that combines a Bruce Springsteen theater program and a Martin Luther King quote) with defenses of the unchecked surveillance state.

But even worse than the tweets are the support they’ve garnered. At its heart, the admiration for Comey is borne out of a deeply misplaced notion that a former director of the FBI should ever be held up as a #Resistance leader. It’s sickening to watch an avalanche of praise be heaped on a man who reported for work every day in a building still named for J. Edgar Hoover.

“But justice roll down like waters and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream” Amos 5:24 https://t.co/o89PSY1YBd — James Comey (@Comey) December 1, 2017

Our tree is ready. May we all get and give a little more kindness this Christmas. No matter what you believe or think, I wish you peace. pic.twitter.com/0maUHCXoZG — James Comey (@Comey) December 24, 2017

Special Agent Andrew McCabe stood tall over the last 8 months, when small people were trying to tear down an institution we all depend on. He served with distinction for two decades. I wish Andy well. I also wish continued strength for the rest of the FBI. America needs you. — James Comey (@Comey) January 30, 2018

Goodbye Iowa. On the road home. Gotta get back to writing. Will try to tweet in useful ways. pic.twitter.com/DCbu3Yvqt3 — James Comey (@Comey) October 23, 2017

All should appreciate the FBI speaking up. I wish more of our leaders would. But take heart: American history shows that, in the long run, weasels and liars never hold the field, so long as good people stand up. Not a lot of schools or streets named for Joe McCarthy. — James Comey (@Comey) February 1, 2018

This country’s intelligence apparatus exists to protect its own and ensure its survival—aims that it carries out, even as presidents come and go, with brutal efficiency. Comey ran an agency that’s spent the last nearly two decades vastly expanding its warrantless surveillance, instituting rules to spy on journalists, and infiltrating activist groups.

The absolute last thing we need right now is to embrace the FBI—especially an ex-FBI head who spent the Bush administration twice giving a thumbs-up to the use of waterboarding and offering a full-throated defense of indefinitely detaining American citizens on American soil. Working for an agency that actively tries to subvert American civil liberties is not honorable. So let’s stop making Comey out as a hero, and for god’s sake, let’s try and make him stop tweeting. – READ MORE

Comey tweeted Friday afternoon: “That’s it? Dishonest and misleading memo wrecked the House intel committee, destroyed trust with Intelligence Community, damaged relationship with FISA court, and inexcusably exposed classified investigation of an American citizen. For what? DOJ & FBI must keep doing their jobs.”

That’s it? Dishonest and misleading memo wrecked the House intel committee, destroyed trust with Intelligence Community, damaged relationship with FISA court, and inexcusably exposed classified investigation of an American citizen. For what? DOJ & FBI must keep doing their jobs. — James Comey (@Comey) February 2, 2018

Your signature is on ALL the FISA applications, bro. You hired Steele to fabricate Intel to use as a basis to obtain the phony Warrants & NEVER DISCLOSED the source was a paid operative by the FBI. You’re cooked. https://t.co/yC9DfyxAce — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) February 2, 2018

James Comey keeps Tweeting like a man with an immunity deal.

Or he could be channeling his inner WWE villain.

All should appreciate the FBI speaking up. I wish more of our leaders would. But take heart: American history shows that, in the long run, weasels and liars never hold the field, so long as good people stand up. Not a lot of schools or streets named for Joe McCarthy. — James Comey (@Comey) February 1, 2018

Whatever the genesis, he’s getting his tall ass kicked all over Twitter with his poor man’s Norman Rockwell literary shtick.

We haven’t seen this type of vicious public reviews for the FBI since the late Joan Rivers panned J. Edgar Hoover’s dress collection on E! TV’s Fashion Police.

Looking forward to the FBI speaking up during their sentencing hearings. https://t.co/jDZ79Qpufy — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) February 2, 2018

The place where you worked for a decade, and where all FBI agents in Washington work now, is named after J. Edgar Hoover, and a sign honoring him sits in front of that building https://t.co/6lrpAlZcCS https://t.co/n7PPea581z — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 1, 2018

IIRC, Joe McCarthy spun fevered conspiracy theories about Russians controlling the government. https://t.co/3AXDdOtm6V — jon gabriel (@exjon) February 1, 2018

It’s cool how James Comey just gets to pretend he’s a great guy now. https://t.co/2WMxrBTKXc — White Sammy Sosa (@CoryMizer) February 1, 2018

There won’t be a single street, school, or thruway named for you either. The #Comey name might only be a prosecutorial file with things like #perjury #FBICorruption #ObstructionOfJustice Just think you could share a cell with so may of your friends — Shelly Moore (@ShellyMooreBB13) February 1, 2018

No, Mr. Comey. America needs its top law enforcement agency and the Department of Justice to cease being tools for political parties to use in the middle of key elections. It needs the FBI to go after people, no matter what their last name is, when they CLEARLY break the law. — Justin T. Haskins (@JustinTHaskins) February 2, 2018

You mean like this weasel?! pic.twitter.com/67AS1HjMII — Cindy Lynniska (@pinkieclc) February 2, 2018

Why the F is James Comey tweeting about how Sen Joe McCarthy is not at all respected after Comey & his FBI took McCarthyism & used it as an excuse to stage a coup? Did you forget who you are Jim? — name redacted (@nameredacted5) February 1, 2018

I wonder if @Comey is trolling or he is diabolical: McCarthy could have only dreamt of have had in his disposal the tools @Comey deployed in his RUSSIA scare. I mean, how does exposing a McCarthy/worse than Nixon type Russia vendetta/political spying amount to being McCarthy? pic.twitter.com/uJc43V3lmt — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) February 1, 2018

James “Sanctimony” Comey with tonight’s Sermonette https://t.co/aeddzjKkFS — Think That It Might (@bluntedpurpose) February 1, 2018

I wonder if they have twitter in prison? https://t.co/p0AyfA0tEs — #ReleaseTheMemo (@Texastrue11) February 1, 2018