SHOCK POLL: Democrat holds 10-point lead in Tennessee Senate matchup

The recent surprise victory of a liberal candidate in a Wisconsin special election for state supreme court has Republican Governor Scott Walker saying Republicans are “at risk of a #BlueWave” in November — and new polling from the Tennessee U.S. Senate race may confirm those fears.

A new poll from Middle Tennessee University found that Democratic Senate candidate former Gov. Phil Bredesen leads Republican candidate Rep. Marsha Blackburn by 10 points in the race to succeed U.S. Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn.

Of the 600 registered Tennessee voters polled, 45 percent said they would support Bredesen if the election were held now; 35 percent said they would support Blackburn; and 17 percent of poll respondents said they were not sure who they would vote for.

