SHOCK: New York Times Calls Out Left For Hypocrisy Over Nikki Haley

The New York Times, of all places, is now taking leftists to task for spreading, and even celebrating, rumors that United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley obtained her position in the current presidential administration by sleeping with President Donald Trump.

In an editorial published Monday night, commentator Bari Weiss tears into Democrats who shamed Nikki Haley for commenting during the Grammy Awards that a Hillary Clinton stunt, where she read excerpts from Michael Wolff’s widely discredited book, “Fire and Fury,” was less than humorous for those whom the book attacks.

Weiss suggests that the Left would have a much different reaction to such rumors if they concerned someone who agreed with them politically.

Do I have to tell you what the reaction to this rumor-mongering would be? Heads would explode on every cable channel (except for Fox, of course, which would be calling for a special investigation). Editorials would issue forth condemning this gutter journalism as thinly veiled sexism. Some would insist that it be viewed as a #MeToo moment — unambiguous evidence of the deep discomfort men feel in the face of powerful women.

But when the woman in question is Nikki Haley, the United Nations ambassador appointed by President Trump, and the evidence-free detail is being spread gleefully by Michael Wolff, the author of “Fire and Fury”? Yeah, not so much. – READ MORE

Hillary Clinton read an excerpt from the book 'Fire and Fury' during a skit at the 60th annual Grammy Awards. https://t.co/qMCyoz0avu pic.twitter.com/cdRyAIwwSa — USA TODAY Video (@usatodayvideo) January 29, 2018

class=”speakable”>Hillary Clinton’s surprise Trump-bashing cameo during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night caused at least a couple of viewers to switch channels, namely the president’s U.N. ambassador, and his oldest son.

Grammys host James Corden set up a pre-taped bit about who might take home next year’s spoken word gong.

The more Hillary goes on television the more the American people realize how awesome it is to have @realDonaldTrump in office #GrammyAwards2018 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 29, 2018

I have always loved the Grammys but to have artists read the Fire and Fury book killed it. Don’t ruin great music with trash. Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it. — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) January 29, 2018

The segment resulted in wild applause from the star-studded crowd. But not all were pleased. United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley slammed the bit. However, the harshest words came from Donald Trump Jr. – READ MORE

The 60th annual Grammy Awards went full anti-President Donald Trump on Sunday as the awards show host James Corden enlisted singers Cher and John Legend, rappers Snoop Dogg and Cardi B, music producer DJ Khaled, and failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to read excepts from Michael Wolff’s White House tell-all Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.

“Trump won’t read anything. He gets up halfway through meetings with World leaders because he is bored,” Legend read during the surprise comedy bit meant to introduce the Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Album.

“His comb-over: A product called ‘Just for Men,’” Cher said.

“Trump did not enjoy his own inauguration, he started to get angry and hurt that stars were there to hurt him and embarrass him,” Snoop Dogg said. – READ MORE

