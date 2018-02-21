SHOCK: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg Comes To Defense Of College Students Accused Of Sexual Assault

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg — widely recognized as a leftist, feminist icon — shocked her fans this week when she took American colleges and universities to task for failing to follow Constitutional guidelines regarding due process when using Title IX “kangaroo courts” to handle claims of sexual abuse against students.

Speaking to the Atlantic, Ginsberg talked at length about “due process” after being asked about the #MeToo movement, and handling allegations of workplace harassment. She ignored the movement nearly altogether before pivoting into a rant about how America’s institutions of higher education are subjecting accused students to a bizarre and potentially unconstitutional process.

“There’s been criticism of some college codes of conduct for not giving the accused person a fair opportunity to be heard, and that’s one of the basic tenets of our system, as you know, everyone deserves a fair hearing,” she said.

In fact, she called such criticisms “valid,” and said that failing to recognize due process rights does little to preserve or promote the cause of gender equality. You can’t lay claim to rights in the name of equality if you don’t guarantee those same rights to others. – READ MORE

