SHOCK: Internal Dem Polling Shows Trump And GOP On The Rise

According to internal polling by the super political action committee, Priorities USA, Trump’s approval rating has risen to 44% — up 4% from a previous survey. And that rise comes despite the liberal onslaught against Trump pushed by liberals and their media minions.

But there’s much worse news for Democrats. The survey found that the Democratic Party’s generic ballot advantage has shrunk: Now, 46% prefer Democrats while 42% support Republicans, the PAC said in a memo.

Compare that to the numbers hyped by Dem cheerleader CNN, which on December 17 — in a story headlined “Democrats’ 2018 advantage expands” — reported that Democrats had widened a generic party lead over Republicans to a 56-38 margin.

“The memo says that a broad range of metrics show the political climate is still favorable for Democrats. But it also makes an unambiguous diagnosis for Trump’s recent rise: Democrats this year have stopped focusing on economic and health care issues, topics that demonstrably hurt his approval during his first year in office,” McClatchy wrote. – READ MORE

Law enforcement is pushing back hard on Democratic charges that President Trump’s criticism of top FBI and Justice officials is a demoralizing attack on the rank and file, with one top cop saying there is “no doubt” that Trump has been better for police than former President Obama.

“The majority of law enforcement is very, very pleased with this administration because he truly does support law enforcement and it doesn’t matter at what level. He supports law enforcement and that’s very important,” said Sheriff Harold Eavenson of Rockwall County, Texas, and president of the National Sheriffs’ Association.

.@realDonaldTrump: "I have always had a great relationship with the sheriffs. My administration stands proudly with America's sheriffs, deputies and law enforcement officers. And we stand also 100 percent with strong law and order." https://t.co/QLanl42Zif — National Sheriffs' Association (@NationalSheriff) February 13, 2018

Eavenson, overseeing the group’s legislative meeting in Washington this week, said he has heard support for Trump from the streets to the management of the FBI and U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency.

“I have talked with some of those guys at the supervisor level down to the agent level and they are absolutely enthralled with President Trump. They like him because they can do their the job the way it is supposed to be done,” he said in an interview. – READ MORE