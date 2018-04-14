Shock: Google Recording Porn Searches, Even ‘Incognito’ History Easily Obtainable

Almost anyone who has ever used the Google Chrome browser is familiar with “Incognito” mode. Its purpose is supposedly to browse the web without leaving a history of sites visited or terms searched … but is Google keeping its promises to users?

“Chrome won’t save the following information: Your browsing history, cookies and site data, information entered in forms,” the Chrome Incognito home screen assures us.

Shockingly, however, USA Today has reported that this may not actually be true.

Technology columnist Jefferson Graham revealed that when he requested an archive of his data from Google, he was stunned to see that Incognito searches were included in their extensive records.

If you’ve done anything on Chrome or the Google-owned Android operating system, there’s a good chance it’s in the archive.

“The list included everything: a voice request on Google Home to solve 6*12.50, I listened to Prince on Google Play last week, watched a James Corden clip on YouTube and every Google search, made both publicly and anonymously in Incognito mode,” he explained. Emphasis added. – READ MORE

