SHOCK: Fourth Grade Girl & Boys Arrested in Plot to Kill School Bullies; ‘Hit Lists’ & Weapon Found

ELYRIA, Ohio– A concealed weapon and several hit lists found at an Elyria middle and elementary school in less than a week led to the arrests of four children charged with making terrorist threats and or aggravated menacing.

According to police records, Tuesday, a 10-year-old Franklin Elementary student brought a large knife to school inside her backpack. The knife reported by a fourth grade teacher, who says thanks to a student who spoke up, a second 10-year-old boy was identified as working with the girl to write a list containing names of other students they wanted to “stab to death.”

“In some of her writings, it mentioned how she wanted to stab people,” said Elyria Police Captain Christopher Costantino. “So she actually not only talked about it but brought in something to follow through with her threat.”

Police say the children added names to the list due to “them being mean and not nice to them.”

On the same day a similar incident was reported at Eastern Heights Middle School where a 12-year-old student was arrested. A police report details how a the student made a list labeling fellow students to kill. A teacher overhead a child ask the student eventually arrested to “show me the list of people that you want to kill.”

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1