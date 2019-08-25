‘She’s Not Going to Make It’: Fmr Gillibrand Staffers Want Senator to Call It Quits on WH Bid

Two former staffers and a friend of 2020 Democratic presidential primary candidate Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) said that they believe the New York senator should quit her presidential campaign.

According to a report by the New York Post, a long-time fundraiser for the senator — who is struggling to meet the 130,000 unique donors to qualify for next month’s Democratic debate in Houston, Texas — claimed that many of Gillibrand’s supporters want her to remain in the Senate.

“I don’t know that anyone even wants to see her on the debate stage. Everyone I have talked to finds her performative and obnoxious. She comes across as an opportunist to the public. I think that’s the biggest problem. I think she’ll have to seriously evaluate her campaign and her candidacy if she doesn’t make this debate.”

Another friend of the senator’s said that they do not believe that Gillibrand will “make it” and that she should look for a strategy that “enhances” herself “as she gracefully exits” from the White House race.

“She’s not going to make it,” said another longtime friend and supporter. “What is Kirsten’s reason to stay in? She should find some gracious way that enhances her […] as she gracefully exits and throws her conditional support to whoever does get .” – READ MORE