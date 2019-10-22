‘She’s Crazy’: Trump Lays into Clinton for Calling Gabbard a ‘Russian Asset’

President Donald Trump is coming to the defense of 2020 Democratic hopeful Tulsi Gabbard after his former 2016 opponent called the Democrat a “Russian asset.”

Speaking with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Monday, the president laid into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for making the suggestion about Gabbard — a representative for Hawaii.

“I don’t know Tulsi Gabbard, but I know one thing: She’s not an asset of Russia,” Trump said, adding, “These people are sick.”

He later added: “I said, wait a minute, it took me two-and-a-half years, I wish would have said that earlier because people would have realized she is crazy. She’s crazy.” – READ MORE

