‘She’s Crazy’: Trump Lays into Clinton for Calling Gabbard a ‘Russian Asset’

President Donald Trump is coming to the defense of 2020 Democratic hopeful Tulsi Gabbard after his former 2016 opponent called the Democrat a “Russian asset.”

Speaking with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Monday, the president laid into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for making the suggestion about Gabbard — a representative for Hawaii.

“I don’t know Tulsi Gabbard, but I know one thing: She’s not an asset of Russia,” Trump said, adding, “These people are sick.”

So now Crooked Hillary is at it again! She is calling Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard “a Russian favorite,” and Jill Stein “a Russian asset.” As you may have heard, I was called a big Russia lover also (actually, I do like Russian people. I like all people!). Hillary’s gone Crazy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2019

He later added: “I said, wait a minute, it took me two-and-a-half years, I wish would have said that earlier because people would have realized she is crazy. She’s crazy.” – READ MORE