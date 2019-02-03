Sherrod Brown: Howard Schultz is ‘a total idiot’

Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown (D) on Friday slammed former Starbucks CEO and possible 2020 presidential candidate Howard Schultz, calling him a “total idiot.”

Brown made the comments during a stop on his speaking tour in Iowa, a source familiar with his remarks confirmed to The Hill.

“Yeah, I mean you got this idiot Schultz running, maybe,” Brown said. “He’s an idiot, I mean, he’s a total idiot.”

In Perry, Iowa, Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown called Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, who's mulling an independent run for president, "a total idiot," and told a voter "I haven't decided yet," whether or not he'd accept PAC money. pic.twitter.com/YpHdX2pwrO — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) February 1, 2019

Schultz has floated an independent run at the White House, drawing the ire of several prominent Democrats who fear he could siphon votes away in the race to unseat President Trump. – READ MORE